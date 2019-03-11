Three Elements, One Project, One Pulse

This project is composed of three distinct elements: Museum, Memorial and Survivors Walk, which will be integrated into one recognizable destination. A vital aspect of this project is a thoughtful and elegant urban design strategy connecting these three elements to each other and the surrounding site context.

While each discrete element will have a distinct dedicated program, the project is conceived as one comprehensive campus, with easily navigable pedestrian circulation. Furthermore, Orlando’s warm, temperate climate, offers opportunities to blend indoor/outdoor activities and create connections in the public realm between the museum, memorial and walkway. The project offers an incredible opportunity to have a positive influence on the growing neighborhood of South Downtown Orlando (SoDo).

Major Project Goals:

A recognized presence and global destination

An iconic and safe place for staff, visitors and historical artifacts

A valuable site for educational programs

onePULSE envisions the museum and memorial becoming integral to Orlando’s flourishing tourist industry and anticipates the future facilities will receive up to 600,000 visitors in the initial year of operation with a projected annual growth rate of 2-3%. Current visitation for the Interim Memorial averages 300 visitors per day, 55,000 to date since opening in May 2018.

National Pulse Memorial

The location for the National Pulse Memorial will be the site of the existing Pulse nightclub building at 1912 South Orange Avenue and its nearby property. onePULSE envisions that the 4,800 square-foot nightclub building, or significant portions of it, will remain standing and be integrated into the overall design of the future memorial. The actual building is a powerful, tragic reminder of the horror and terror of that night and simultaneously is now sacred ground – the site where 49 lives were taken.

The focus of the memorial will be the victims, the survivors, and first responders, not the tragic event.

There are a number of important factors for the design of the memorial: the number of victims, 49; the six words that emerged from the Foundation’s Memorial Survey—love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage and strength; the optimization of Orlando’s spectacular sunlight and lovely climate; sheltered outdoor space; quiet space to be alone; space away from the intensity of remembrance; and an aural aspect to the memorial experience since Pulse was a nightclub where people went to hear music, dance, and be joyful.

The memorial must be designed with a multi-perspective view that encapsulates past, present, and future. The design must be iconic, somber, serene, sublime and welcoming. Ultimately, onePULSE wishes the memorial to instill uplifting feelings in visitors.

The square-footage of the memorial is yet to be determined but it is known that the memorial will be free and open to the public year-round, seven-days a week, 24-hours a day.

Please note that the exact site boundaries and site plan for the National Pulse Memorial will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.

Pulse Museum

The museum will be a dignified place for remembrance, education, inspiration, and hope. The museum will be elegant, welcoming, respectful, and reflective.

The architecture of the Pulse Museum will be iconic.

Please note that the exact location and site plan for the Pulse Museum will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.

The museum program is under development and the continuation of this development is considered part of the winning Design Team’s scope of work. The permanent collection of the museum will revolve around 7,000 artifacts from the nightclub and the aftermath of the tragedy currently stored at the Orange County Regional History Center and 225 oral histories that the History Center took from those affected.

The Pulse Museum program will:

Communicate the events of June 12, 2016

Address issues of intolerance

Address the history of LGBTQ+ spaces and their importance

Address inclusion and diversity

Explore how such attacks can be prevented systemically

Examine how to make the world a more empathetic and compassionate place

Inspire change, start conversations in new places and serve as catalyst for global discussion and discourse

It is anticipated that the Pulse Museum will be 30,000 square feet, plus outdoor, public gathering and performance space.

Survivors Walk

It is anticipated that the Survivors Walk will connect the Pulse nightclub site to the Orlando Health Memorial Paver Garden, adjacent to Lake Beauty. Aspects of the Survivors Walk will extend further north to end at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This open, public space will continue to tell the Pulse story and have a positive urban impact.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue and directly north of Pulse nightclub along South Orange Avenue, was the site of the first community vigil for the tragedy and must be understood as a continuation of the Survivors Walk, past the firehouse, Lake Beauty, and Orlando Health. This pathway represents a continuation of the journey from hate to remembrance and hope. The Center is an integral part of Orlando’s story that tragic night, and like the Highway I-4 exit, will be considered as an outer boundary of the project.

In addition, as the primary entry point to Orlando’s SoDo District, the Highway I-4 exit onto West Kaley Street driving towards the Pulse nightclub, is the perfect juncture to create a meaningful, connected Gateway to downtown Orlando while honoring the Pulse victims, survivors, and first responders.