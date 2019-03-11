National Pulse Memorial & Museum Design and Construction

National Pulse Memorial & Museum Design and Construction

CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AT RISK FIRM RFQ

onePULSE Foundation seeks a Construction Management at Risk Firm to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum to be located in Orlando, Florida. A Request for Qualifications package will be released to Construction Management at Risk Firms that have properly executed and submitted the below non-disclosure agreement. Upon receipt of an executed NDA, the RFQ package will be distributed to all interested firms on February 8th, 2021. Submissions to the RFQ will be due on March 19th, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST.

Executed NDAs are to be emailed to rfq@onepulsefoundation.org.

Any questions concerning the RFQ should be held for the dedicated Q&A period specified in the RFQ package.

WINNING DESIGN TEAM

Winning Design Team for the National Pulse Memorial & Museum Announced

Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, Orlando-based HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, and Prof. Laila Farah, has been selected to design the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.

The winning team’s concept design serves as a starting point for discussion and a basis for the design but is not the final, finished memorial and museum. Over the next year, Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP will work to further refine the designs so they can best reflect community feedback.

The concept design from Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP features a reflecting pool encircling the Pulse building, which will be integrated into the memorial design. In memory of the 49 victims, a palette of 49 colors lines the basin and radiates towards a peaceful garden planted with 49 trees. The design also envisions a spiraling, open-air museum and educational center with vertical gardens, public plazas, and a rooftop promenade.

A blue-ribbon Jury comprised of onePULSE community members, civic decision-makers, global thought leaders and world-renowned architects selected Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP following a public viewing and comment period in early October. Informed by over 2,300 comments from victim’s families, survivors, first responders and the public, the Jury felt their design best reflected the interests expressed by the community, demonstrated design excellence, inventiveness, creativity and alignment with onePULSE’s core values.

Launched in March 2019, the unique two-stage global design competition garnered 68 submissions from 19 countries and was led by Dovetail Design Strategists, the country’s leading independent architect selection firm. The submissions were narrowed down to six finalist teams who developed concept designs for a public exhibition and comment period that took place in early October.

onePULSE Foundation plans to build the National Pulse Memorial on the site of the Pulse nightclub with the museum and education center located at 438 West Kaley Street – approximately one-third of a mile from Pulse. The memorial and museum are projected to open in 2022. The memorial will be free and open to the public year-round.

CONCEPT DESIGN GALLERY

Shortlist Teams (in alphabetical order)

Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, Prof. Laila Farah
Diller, Scofidio + Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects with Raymond Jungles, Teresita Fernández, and Oliver Beer
heneghan peng architects, Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Sven Anderson, Pentagram, and Bartenbach LichtLabor
MASS Design Group, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Ralph Applebaum Associates, Sasaki, Sanford Biggers, Richard Blanco, Porsha Olayiwola
MVRDV, McKenzie Architects, Grant Associates, GSM Project and Studio Drift
Studio Libeskind with Baker Barrios Architects, Claude Cormier + Associés, Thinc, and Jenny Holzer

Design Competition Overview and Details

For more information on the design competition’s community input, project components, project overview, Jury, and the teams, click below to download a brochure.

Concept Design Comments

Background Information

DESIGN CHALLENGE

On June 12, 2016, 49 angels sought the joy, love, and acceptance of Pulse nightclub. Instead, they found hatred. And they never came home. They were gay. They were straight. Latin, black, white. Mothers. Brothers. Sisters. Daughters. Sons. Lost forever. Targeted for their association. Attacked for their acceptance. Silenced for their love. And murdered simply because they chose to be themselves.

This was both a terrorist act and a hate crime. Yet in the aftermath of the largest and deadliest act of violence affecting LGBTQ+ people, and one of the deadliest terrorist attacks by a single gunman in modern American history, the Orlando community and the world came together to prove that love will overcome fear and hatred. Under this banner, the onePULSE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit, was created to memorialize this tragedy and ensure that Pulse’s legacy of love, acceptance and hope will never be lost.

Inspired by community feedback, onePULSE intends to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum including a pedestrian pathway called Survivors Walk, on the site of the Pulse nightclub and nearby properties.

The National Pulse Memorial will be a sanctuary of hope and healing that honors the 49 lives that were taken, their families, the 68 injured victims, all the affected survivors, and the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for the victims.

The Pulse Museum will educate, enlighten, inspire reflection and rumination, and start conversations that will change mindsets. The museum will provide a permanent home for artifacts and archives of the tragedy and represent a lasting legacy of the global response of love seen in the weeks and months following the shooting.

Survivors Walk will trace the three-block journey many victims and survivors took the night of the tragedy to get to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Together, the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, including Survivors Walk, will be a tribute to all those affected, will engage and educate visitors from around the world, and will serve as a catalyst for positive change.

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition challenges architects to form a multi-disciplinary team with urban designers, landscape architects, exhibition designers, and artists to create an iconic place of remembrance and acceptance, and a sacred and safe place that teaches love, motivates action, and transforms thinking.

A place that makes it clear: We will not let hate win.

COMPETITION FORMAT

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition is an open, international, two-stage competition.

STAGE I: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
STAGE II: DESIGN COMPETITION

Stage I: Request for Qualifications (RFQ) invites architects from around the world to form and lead a visionary, multi-disciplinary team of professionals (Design Team), and respond to this RFQ. Upon evaluation of the RFQ submissions, onePULSE Foundation will select up to six firms and their proposed teams to participate in Stage II.

Stage II: Design Competition invites the selected, shortlisted teams (Shortlist) to develop a concept design for the project as directed by the Design Brief, which will be made available ONLY to the selected Shortlist. All shortlisted teams will receive the same Design Brief with the identical design challenge.

During Stage II, each participating team will have the opportunity to meet with onePULSE leadership on two occasions: initially for a site tour and informational meeting in Orlando, Florida and again at the Stage II midpoint for an interim review. This will provide each team the opportunity to engage in structured dialogue with onePULSE leadership to ensure a full understanding of onePULSE’s vision and allow onePULSE to experience firsthand each team’s collaborative approach and working culture.

Shortlist final submissions will be exhibited at the Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando, Florida, during which there will be a public comment period. Comments will be collected and will only be provided to the Jury. The onePULSE competition website will host a digital exhibition of all Shortlist proposals.

In advance of team presentations to the Jury, there will be a cost review by onePULSE’s independent cost consultant.

Final selection of the winning Design Team will be made by the Jury.

An honorarium of $50,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams who have met onePULSE’s Stage II requirements, payable upon selection of a winning team.

onePULSE has engaged the leading independent architect selection firm, Dovetail Design Strategists, LLC to develop and lead this Design Competition. Dovetail will be competitors sole point of contact and representative for the duration of the Design Competition and will be managing all project communication on behalf of onePULSE.

Eligibility

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition is open to architects from around the world who wish to form and lead a multi-disciplinary Design Team and respond to the RFQ.

An architect or architecture firm, even those with offices in different locations, may only enter ONCE.

Team associates and consultants including landscape architects, urban designers, exhibition designers, and artists may be on more than one Design Team.

Competition Schedule

Stage I: Request for Qualifications

  • March 25, 2019 – RFQ Release
  • March 25–April 18, 2019 – Q+A Period
  • April 30, 2019 – Qualifications Due
  • Late May, 2019 – Shortlist Announced

Stage II: Design Competition (for invited Shortlist only)

  • Late May, 2019 – Design Brief Release
  • June 18 -19, 2019 – Site Tour and Informational Meeting
  • Mid-July 2019 – Interim Presentations and Review
  • Early September 2019 – Concept Design Due
  • Late September-early October, 2019 – Public Exhibition
  • Mid-October, 2019 – Presentations to the Jury
  • Late October 2019 – Winning Team Announced

Scope of Services

onePULSE Foundation is seeking a world-class, architect-led multidisciplinary team (Design Team) to provide Master Plan, Pre-Schematic and Basic Services for the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. It is expected that each Design Team will include leading, innovative urban design, landscape design and exhibition design professionals. Inclusion of an artist is strongly encouraged. Expertise on issues affecting the global LGBTQ+ community will be considered a plus.

onePULSE believes that this project requires a highly-qualified, visionary team with collective, deep experience working in the cultural sector and in urban settings – a fluid team that recognizes and addresses the range of expertise required to handle the complexities of this unique project.

Architects practicing outside of Florida should not include a local architect-of-record or local landscape architect-of-record team member, at this time. This will be a requirement for Shortlist participants during Stage II. The same applies to technical sub-consultants such as civil, structural and MEP engineers, lighting designers, and cost consultants. Please do not include at this time.

Please note that the museum’s overall program is currently under development and will require a robust, integrated program verification and planning phase. During Stage II, and only during Stage II, each Shortlist Team may at their discretion augment their team with a museum planner.

PROGRAM & SITE

Three Elements, One Project, One Pulse

This project is composed of three distinct elements: Museum, Memorial and Survivors Walk, which will be integrated into one recognizable destination. A vital aspect of this project is a thoughtful and elegant urban design strategy connecting these three elements to each other and the surrounding site context.

While each discrete element will have a distinct dedicated program, the project is conceived as one comprehensive campus, with easily navigable pedestrian circulation. Furthermore, Orlando’s warm, temperate climate, offers opportunities to blend indoor/outdoor activities and create connections in the public realm between the museum, memorial and walkway. The project offers an incredible opportunity to have a positive influence on the growing neighborhood of South Downtown Orlando (SoDo).

Major Project Goals:

  • A recognized presence and global destination
  • An iconic and safe place for staff, visitors and historical artifacts
  • A valuable site for educational programs

onePULSE envisions the museum and memorial becoming integral to Orlando’s flourishing tourist industry and anticipates the future facilities will receive up to 600,000 visitors in the initial year of operation with a projected annual growth rate of 2-3%. Current visitation for the Interim Memorial averages 300 visitors per day, 55,000 to date since opening in May 2018.

National Pulse Memorial

The location for the National Pulse Memorial will be the site of the existing Pulse nightclub building at 1912 South Orange Avenue and its nearby property. onePULSE envisions that the 4,800 square-foot nightclub building, or significant portions of it, will remain standing and be integrated into the overall design of the future memorial. The actual building is a powerful, tragic reminder of the horror and terror of that night and simultaneously is now sacred ground – the site where 49 lives were taken.

The focus of the memorial will be the victims, the survivors, and first responders, not the tragic event.

There are a number of important factors for the design of the memorial: the number of victims, 49; the six words that emerged from the Foundation’s Memorial Survey—love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage and strength; the optimization of Orlando’s spectacular sunlight and lovely climate; sheltered outdoor space; quiet space to be alone; space away from the intensity of remembrance; and an aural aspect to the memorial experience since Pulse was a nightclub where people went to hear music, dance, and be joyful.

The memorial must be designed with a multi-perspective view that encapsulates past, present, and future. The design must be iconic, somber, serene, sublime and welcoming. Ultimately, onePULSE wishes the memorial to instill uplifting feelings in visitors.

The square-footage of the memorial is yet to be determined but it is known that the memorial will be free and open to the public year-round, seven-days a week, 24-hours a day.

Please note that the exact site boundaries and site plan for the National Pulse Memorial will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.

Pulse Museum

The museum will be a dignified place for remembrance, education, inspiration, and hope. The museum will be elegant, welcoming, respectful, and reflective.

The architecture of the Pulse Museum will be iconic.

Please note that the exact location and site plan for the Pulse Museum will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.

The museum program is under development and the continuation of this development is considered part of the winning Design Team’s scope of work. The permanent collection of the museum will revolve around 7,000 artifacts from the nightclub and the aftermath of the tragedy currently stored at the Orange County Regional History Center and 225 oral histories that the History Center took from those affected.

The Pulse Museum program will:

  • Communicate the events of June 12, 2016
  • Address issues of intolerance
  • Address the history of LGBTQ+ spaces and their importance
  • Address inclusion and diversity
  • Explore how such attacks can be prevented systemically
  • Examine how to make the world a more empathetic and compassionate place
  • Inspire change, start conversations in new places and serve as catalyst for global discussion and discourse

It is anticipated that the Pulse Museum will be 30,000 square feet, plus outdoor, public gathering and performance space.

Survivors Walk

It is anticipated that the Survivors Walk will connect the Pulse nightclub site to the Orlando Health Memorial Paver Garden, adjacent to Lake Beauty. Aspects of the Survivors Walk will extend further north to end at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This open, public space will continue to tell the Pulse story and have a positive urban impact.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue and directly north of Pulse nightclub along South Orange Avenue, was the site of the first community vigil for the tragedy and must be understood as a continuation of the Survivors Walk, past the firehouse, Lake Beauty, and Orlando Health. This pathway represents a continuation of the journey from hate to remembrance and hope. The Center is an integral part of Orlando’s story that tragic night, and like the Highway I-4 exit, will be considered as an outer boundary of the project.

In addition, as the primary entry point to Orlando’s SoDo District, the Highway I-4 exit onto West Kaley Street driving towards the Pulse nightclub, is the perfect juncture to create a meaningful, connected Gateway to downtown Orlando while honoring the Pulse victims, survivors, and first responders.

Project Schedule

onePULSE’s goal for project completion is 2022. It is the intention of onePULSE to build all three project elements concurrently.

Estimated Total Project Hard Construction Cost

onePULSE Foundation anticipates the total hard construction costs for the new facilities and surrounding landscape design will be approximately $45 million.

Site Context

Orlando, Florida Dix.Hite Partners

Orlando, Florida Dix.Hite Partners

Survivors Walk Dix Hite Partners

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

JURY

In Stage II of the Design Competition, the final selection of a winning team and design will be made by the onePULSE Foundation Jury.

This Jury is comprised of onePULSE stakeholders, civic decision-makers, global thought-leaders, and world-renowned architects.

Mayra Alvear

Victim’s Liaison, Mother of Amanda Alvear, Task Force Advisory Council, onePULSE

Mark Cosgrove

Board of Trustees , onePULSE, Partner, Capital Strategies

Earl Crittenden

Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE, GrayRobinson, P.A.

Mayor Jerry Demings

Orange County, Florida

Mayor Buddy Dyer

Orlando, Florida

Teresa Jacobs

School Board Chair, Orange County Public Schools, former Orange County Mayor

George A. Kalogridis

Vice Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE, President, Segment Development and Enrichment Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Hilary Lewis

Board of Trustees onePULSE, Chief Curator & Creative Director, The Glass House

Ricardo J. Negron-Almodovar

Survivor, Service Legal Coordinator, Latino Justice Southeast Office

Barbara Poma

Owner, Pulse Nightclub, Founder & CEO, onePULSE

Andrew Snyder

Board of Trustees, onePULSE, S.V.P., Marketing and Strategic Communications, Orlando Health

Laurinda H. Spear

Co-Founder, Arquitectonica, Principal, ArquitectonicaGEO

Sarah Whiting

Dean Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Principal WW Architecture

Susanna Sirefman

Competition Director and Jury Advisor, President, Dovetail Design Strategists

Q + A Guidelines

All questions and requests for further information pertaining to this RFQ are to be submitted in writing via email to Dovetail Design Strategists at: competitions@dovetailstrategists.com

Dovetail Design Strategists will be your sole point of contact for the duration of the Design Competition and will be managing all project communication on behalf of onePULSE.

As set forth below, no other members of the Jury, the onePULSE Foundation or other stakeholders may be contacted during the Competition.  Failure to comply with this condition may result in a competitor and their team being disqualified.

Answers to submitted questions will be posted here within a reasonable timeframe on a regular basis.

Please check that your question has not already been answered here before submitting. The deadline to submit questions is Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Q + A

Competition Rules
Is it permissible for an exhibition designer to provide consultation to more than one architect?
Yes. As outlined in the RFQ and on the website, team associates and consultants including landscape architects, urban designers, exhibition designers, and artists may be on more than one team.
Can the lead architect fulfill more than one role in the submission? For example, can the lead architect also fulfill the role of urban designer?
Yes. If the lead architecture firm has in-house urban design expertise they may fulfill that role in their submission at their discretion. Please note that an architecture firm may only enter ONCE and may not be on any other team in another role as an associate or consultant.
If I am a registered architect employed by an architecture firm, can I enter independently of my firm?
No. The competition will only be available to established architecture firms.  To the extent an architect is not a member of a firm, they may enter the competition on an independent basis.
Does the lead architect need to carry insurance?
Yes. The lead architect will be required to carry commercial general liability, workers’ compensation, commercial umbrella and professional liability insurance.  Details of minimum limits required will be made available to the selected shortlist in Stage II.
Is there a limit to the size of the team entering?
No. There is not a limit to the size of the team entering.
Are design firms involved in the preparation of the RFQ, Interim Memorial, or Stage I Selection Committee precluded from participating on a design team?
Current onePULSE Foundation trustees, onePULSE Foundation committee members, including Stage I Selection Committee members and their respective firm partners, associates, or employees/employers may not participate in this competition.
Can the Strategic Plan be made available during Stage I of the competition?
No. As outlined on RFQ page 28, no additional resources, documentation or tours of the site will be provided during the RFQ process.
Submission Requirements
On RFQ page 25, regarding Section 8.2 Submission Content, Section B. Relevant Experience & Expertise, does the term “built work” require projects that have been physically constructed, or does it allow for urban masterplans which are “completed” but not yet constructed?
In demonstrating relevant experience and expertise for the lead architect, landscape architect, and exhibition designer all prior work examples must be physically constructed “built work.” To illustrate urban design expertise, completed masterplans that are not yet physically implemented may be included although executed masterplans are preferable.
If the lead architect is fulfilling more than one role on our team, for example, architect and urban designer, is it permissible to include five prior projects for that firm in our submission?
Yes. Your submission must include three relevant, recent projects that illustrate architecture expertise and two relevant, recent projects that illustrate urban design expertise.
If one firm is fulfilling the role of landscape architecture consultant and urban design consultant on our team, is it permissible to include four relevant recent projects for that firm?
Yes. Your submission must include two relevant, recent projects that illustrate landscape architecture expertise and two relevant, recent projects that illustrate urban design expertise
We typically include some preliminary analysis and/or strategy in our RFQ responses. Is this encouraged or would this prohibit us from consideration?
Your RFQ response must strictly follow the format, provide all content requested—in the order it is requested, and follow all RFQ Submission Requirement instructions. That said, we encourage creativity and innovation within these parameters.
Should individual team member CV’s be included within the RFQ submission?
onePULSE is seeking descriptive, narrative explanations of all team member backgrounds, experience, and expertise that is relevant to this project and an understanding as to why this experience is pertinent, rather than a set of standard resumes.
How many and for which team members are references required for the RFQ submission?
As outlined in the RFQ page 25, name and contact information for three references for each firm on your multi-disciplinary team are required, including: name and contact information for three references for the the lead architecture firm, name and contact information for three references for the urban design firm, name and contact information for three references for the landscape architecture firm, and name and contact information for three references for the exhibition design firm on your team. Please note that only name, contact information, and title of project completed for that reference or their organization is required. This information should be limited to one single page of your submission. Do NOT include any reference letters.
As resumes are not to be included, is onePULSE looking for a listing of past project experience only or should education, accreditations and biography be included?
onePULSE is not looking for a listing of past projects but is seeking a descriptive narrative that describes all of your multi-disciplinary team members’ pertinent backgrounds, experience, and expertise that is relevant to this project.
Should we provide information on relevant experience for all team members or just the lead architecture firm?
As outlined in the RFQ, information on relevant experience for all team members should be included – this applies to the lead architecture firm, the landscape architecture firm, urban design firm, exhibition design firm, and if applicable, artist on your team.
On page 24 of the RFQ, it states that “the items detailed below must be included in your RFQ response in the following order.” Does this apply to the order in which sub-items detailed in the paragraphs describing the elements of each section?
As long as Sections A, B, and C are in the requested order, the order in which the required information (sub-items) within Sections A, B, and C is presented is at the discretion of each team.
With regard to prior work examples for the lead architect, urban design firm, landscape architecture firm and exhibition design, can the projects included be design-approved but not on site?
No. All prior work examples for the lead architect, landscape architect, and exhibition designer must be built. To illustrate urban design expertise, completed masterplans that are not yet physically implemented may be included, although executed masterplans are preferable.
Project Scope of Work
Is exhibition design part of the Scope of Work of the current design competition or will this be tendered separately?
onePULSE Foundation is seeking architect-led teams that include exhibition design expertise as the intent is to engage the winning design team and incorporate exhibition design from the beginning of the planning process.
Is the architect expected to be part of fundraising?
The winning design team may be required to present to donors or produce visualizations and presentations for fundraising purposes.
Regarding team composition, should urban design be understood as large master-plan projects or could it be urban space design?
This project is conceived as an urban campus with sites that are not all adjacent, therefore, as outlined in the RFQ, a vital aspect of this project is a thoughtful and elegant urban design strategy connecting the three main project elements: Memorial, Museum and Survivors Walk to each other and to the surrounding downtown Orlando public realm. Urban design expertise should be considered within the context of this project description.
Will community engagement be anticipated as part of Stage II or for the winning team once the project has been awarded?
Community engagement has been integral to onePULSE’s work-to-date including running the Memorial Survey which received 2,212 responses and the public Ideas Generator both of which resulted in the project program outlined in the RFQ. Continuation of this engagement will be an important component of the winning Design Team’s work.
Does onePULSE Foundation have an existing framework in place for undertaking community engagement?
Yes, although it is expected that the winning Design Team will collaborate with onePULSE in shaping and participating in this outreach.
Will the design of a graphic identity for the museum and memorial be included under the “signage, wayfinding, and graphics” scope or is the intention to implement an identity that’s been independently designed?
onePULSE does not expect the need for a new graphic identity and will implement a logo and identity independently designed from this commission.
Competition Honorarium
What amount will be won by the first place winner?
Upon evaluation of the RFQ submissions, onePULSE Foundation will select up to six firms and their proposed teams to participate in Stage II. An honorarium of $50,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams who have met onePULSE’s Stage II requirements, payable upon selection of a winning team. onePULSE intends to engage the winning design team for this commission and will initiate negotiation of the formal terms under which the selected team will provide the services described in the RFQ once the competition process is complete.
Competition Format
The RFQ refers to the Jury for Stage II of the process. Who will evaluate Stage I of the Design Competition?
A Committee composed of a portion of the Stage II Jury, onePULSE stakeholders and technical advisors will evaluate Stage I submissions and select the shortlist teams.
Please clarify how the design competition will be organized to reflect onePULSE’s commitment to diversity and equal opportunity?
As an open, international design competition, we encourage submissions from any interested parties in accordance with submission requirements.
Competition Stage II
In Stage II, what is the time period between the release of the Design Brief to the selected teams and when proposals will be due? Will the shortlisted teams be compensated for Stage II of the Design competition?
The duration of time between the release of the Stage II Design Brief to the selected design teams and the due date for Concept Designs for Stage II will be 3.5 months. An honorarium of $50,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams who have met onePULSE’s Stage II requirements, payable upon selection of a winning team.
Will there be a confidentiality component to Stage II of the competition if selected or will teams be able to speak about their participation in Stage II of the competition?
The six selected teams will be listed on the onePULSE website and there will be an official onePULSE Foundation Press Release announcing the shortlist. While teams will be allowed to discuss their selection, all teams as outlined in the RFQ page 30 Section 15.1 will be required to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement prepared by counsel to onePULSE.
When will dates for the interim presentation (in addition to the June 18-19 Site Tour and Informational Meeting) and any other required travel to Orlando be released?
The Stage II Design Brief, which will be released in late May to the shortlisted teams only, will include all dates for required in-person meetings in Orlando for the duration of the design competition.
When in the Stage II process will a fee proposal be due?
The fee proposal will be considered a part of the final Stage II submission requirements due in early September.
Will the list of deliverables/submission format for Stage II be available before the Design Brief release?
No. This information will be contained in the Stage II Design Brief.
Team Composition
We understand that at this stage, the respondent does not need to include a local architect or engineer. Hence, the team that needs to be presented in the RFQ stage is only composed of employees or are you looking for other consultants like artists, LGBTQ experts?
As outlined in the RFQ and on the website, onePULSE Foundation is seeking a world-class, architect-led multidisciplinary Design Team that will include leading, innovative urban design, landscape design and exhibition design professionals. Inclusion of an artist is strongly encouraged. Expertise on issues affecting the global LGBTQ+ community will be considered a plus.
Can my team include an artist?
As outlined in the RFQ and on the website, the inclusion of an artist on your team is highly encouraged.
Is it obligatory that the lead consultant be an architecture firm?
Yes. The lead, prime firm of each multi-disciplinary team must be an architecture firm.
May the architecture firm and the landscape architecture firm share the role of the urban designer? If so, can they each submit one project per firm to satisfy the requirement for two recent, relevant urban design projects?
As long as the architecture firm is the lead, prime firm the urban landscape role may be blended between the architecture and landscape architecture firm. The two projects submitted to illustrate recent, relevant urban design may reflect this collaboration.
In Stage II, will shortlisted teams be allowed to engage additional consultants other than a local-architect-of-record or landscape architect-of-record?
Yes. In Stage II, shortlisted teams may add technical sub-consultants (other than local-architect-of-record or landscape architect-of-record) of their choice to their teams as needed and at their discretion.
Project Construction Budget
The estimated total project hard construction cost is $45 million.  Can you define the elements included in this? Are design fees included?
The project’s anticipated $45 million total hard construction cost includes site work, landscape and construction of the new facilities as outlined in the RFQ and on the website.  Design fees are not included in the total project hard construction cost.
Is the budget secured or will you organize fundraising?
onePULSE Foundation has launched a capital campaign and in addition to the $10 million grant to onePULSE from the Orange County Tourism Development Tax, is well on the way to raising the total project budget.
Project Site
Will the Memorial occupy the entire Pulse nightclub property?
The location for the National Pulse Memorial will be the site of the existing Pulse nightclub building at 1912 South Orange Avenue and its nearby property. The footprint of the Memorial will be determined by the winning design team in collaboration with onePULSE during the project’s design phase.
Project Information
What part of the budget is intended for the Memorial?
This information will be shared with the six shortlisted teams.

SHORTLIST

The six shortlisted teams (in alphabetical order) are:

  • Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, Prof. Laila Farah
  • Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects with Raymond Jungles, Inc.
  • heneghan peng architects, Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Sven Anderson & Pentagram
  • MASS Design Group, Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Sasaki, Sanford Biggers, Richard Blanco, Porsha Olayiwola
  • MVRDV, Grant Associates, GSM Project and Studio Drift
  • Studio Libeskind with Claude Cormier + Associés, Thinc, and Jenny Holzer

