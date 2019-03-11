Find out the latest from the onePULSE Foundation, including important milestones and announcements, as we work to create a sanctuary of hope.See All
National Pulse Memorial & Museum Design and Construction
CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT AT RISK FIRM RFQ
onePULSE Foundation seeks a Construction Management at Risk Firm to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum to be located in Orlando, Florida. A Request for Qualifications package will be released to Construction Management at Risk Firms that have properly executed and submitted the below non-disclosure agreement. Upon receipt of an executed NDA, the RFQ package will be distributed to all interested firms on February 8th, 2021. Submissions to the RFQ will be due on March 19th, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST.
Executed NDAs are to be emailed to rfq@onepulsefoundation.org.
Any questions concerning the RFQ should be held for the dedicated Q&A period specified in the RFQ package.
WINNING DESIGN TEAM
Winning Design Team for the National Pulse Memorial & Museum Announced
Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, Orlando-based HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, and Prof. Laila Farah, has been selected to design the National Pulse Memorial & Museum.
The winning team’s concept design serves as a starting point for discussion and a basis for the design but is not the final, finished memorial and museum. Over the next year, Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP will work to further refine the designs so they can best reflect community feedback.
The concept design from Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP features a reflecting pool encircling the Pulse building, which will be integrated into the memorial design. In memory of the 49 victims, a palette of 49 colors lines the basin and radiates towards a peaceful garden planted with 49 trees. The design also envisions a spiraling, open-air museum and educational center with vertical gardens, public plazas, and a rooftop promenade.
A blue-ribbon Jury comprised of onePULSE community members, civic decision-makers, global thought leaders and world-renowned architects selected Coldefy with RDAI | HHCP following a public viewing and comment period in early October. Informed by over 2,300 comments from victim’s families, survivors, first responders and the public, the Jury felt their design best reflected the interests expressed by the community, demonstrated design excellence, inventiveness, creativity and alignment with onePULSE’s core values.
Launched in March 2019, the unique two-stage global design competition garnered 68 submissions from 19 countries and was led by Dovetail Design Strategists, the country’s leading independent architect selection firm. The submissions were narrowed down to six finalist teams who developed concept designs for a public exhibition and comment period that took place in early October.
onePULSE Foundation plans to build the National Pulse Memorial on the site of the Pulse nightclub with the museum and education center located at 438 West Kaley Street – approximately one-third of a mile from Pulse. The memorial and museum are projected to open in 2022. The memorial will be free and open to the public year-round.
Please click here for the full news release.
CONCEPT DESIGN GALLERY
Shortlist Teams (in alphabetical order)
Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, HHCP Architects, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, Prof. Laila Farah
Diller, Scofidio + Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects with Raymond Jungles, Teresita Fernández, and Oliver Beer
heneghan peng architects, Wannemacher Jensen Architects, Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Sven Anderson, Pentagram, and Bartenbach LichtLabor
MASS Design Group, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, Ralph Applebaum Associates, Sasaki, Sanford Biggers, Richard Blanco, Porsha Olayiwola
Design Competition Overview and Details
For more information on the design competition’s community input, project components, project overview, Jury, and the teams, click below to download a brochure.
Design Competition Overview Brochure – English
Design Competition Overview Brochure – Spanish
DESIGN CHALLENGE
On June 12, 2016, 49 angels sought the joy, love, and acceptance of Pulse nightclub. Instead, they found hatred. And they never came home. They were gay. They were straight. Latin, black, white. Mothers. Brothers. Sisters. Daughters. Sons. Lost forever. Targeted for their association. Attacked for their acceptance. Silenced for their love. And murdered simply because they chose to be themselves.
This was both a terrorist act and a hate crime. Yet in the aftermath of the largest and deadliest act of violence affecting LGBTQ+ people, and one of the deadliest terrorist attacks by a single gunman in modern American history, the Orlando community and the world came together to prove that love will overcome fear and hatred. Under this banner, the onePULSE Foundation, a 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit, was created to memorialize this tragedy and ensure that Pulse’s legacy of love, acceptance and hope will never be lost.
Inspired by community feedback, onePULSE intends to build the National Pulse Memorial & Museum including a pedestrian pathway called Survivors Walk, on the site of the Pulse nightclub and nearby properties.
The National Pulse Memorial will be a sanctuary of hope and healing that honors the 49 lives that were taken, their families, the 68 injured victims, all the affected survivors, and the first responders and healthcare professionals who cared for the victims.
The Pulse Museum will educate, enlighten, inspire reflection and rumination, and start conversations that will change mindsets. The museum will provide a permanent home for artifacts and archives of the tragedy and represent a lasting legacy of the global response of love seen in the weeks and months following the shooting.
Survivors Walk will trace the three-block journey many victims and survivors took the night of the tragedy to get to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. Together, the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, including Survivors Walk, will be a tribute to all those affected, will engage and educate visitors from around the world, and will serve as a catalyst for positive change.
The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition challenges architects to form a multi-disciplinary team with urban designers, landscape architects, exhibition designers, and artists to create an iconic place of remembrance and acceptance, and a sacred and safe place that teaches love, motivates action, and transforms thinking.
A place that makes it clear: We will not let hate win.
COMPETITION FORMAT
The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition is an open, international, two-stage competition.
STAGE I: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
STAGE II: DESIGN COMPETITION
Stage I: Request for Qualifications (RFQ) invites architects from around the world to form and lead a visionary, multi-disciplinary team of professionals (Design Team), and respond to this RFQ. Upon evaluation of the RFQ submissions, onePULSE Foundation will select up to six firms and their proposed teams to participate in Stage II.
Stage II: Design Competition invites the selected, shortlisted teams (Shortlist) to develop a concept design for the project as directed by the Design Brief, which will be made available ONLY to the selected Shortlist. All shortlisted teams will receive the same Design Brief with the identical design challenge.
During Stage II, each participating team will have the opportunity to meet with onePULSE leadership on two occasions: initially for a site tour and informational meeting in Orlando, Florida and again at the Stage II midpoint for an interim review. This will provide each team the opportunity to engage in structured dialogue with onePULSE leadership to ensure a full understanding of onePULSE’s vision and allow onePULSE to experience firsthand each team’s collaborative approach and working culture.
Shortlist final submissions will be exhibited at the Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando, Florida, during which there will be a public comment period. Comments will be collected and will only be provided to the Jury. The onePULSE competition website will host a digital exhibition of all Shortlist proposals.
In advance of team presentations to the Jury, there will be a cost review by onePULSE’s independent cost consultant.
Final selection of the winning Design Team will be made by the Jury.
An honorarium of $50,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams who have met onePULSE’s Stage II requirements, payable upon selection of a winning team.
onePULSE has engaged the leading independent architect selection firm, Dovetail Design Strategists, LLC to develop and lead this Design Competition. Dovetail will be competitors sole point of contact and representative for the duration of the Design Competition and will be managing all project communication on behalf of onePULSE.
Eligibility
The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition is open to architects from around the world who wish to form and lead a multi-disciplinary Design Team and respond to the RFQ.
An architect or architecture firm, even those with offices in different locations, may only enter ONCE.
Team associates and consultants including landscape architects, urban designers, exhibition designers, and artists may be on more than one Design Team.
Competition Schedule
Stage I: Request for Qualifications
- March 25, 2019 – RFQ Release
- March 25–April 18, 2019 – Q+A Period
- April 30, 2019 – Qualifications Due
- Late May, 2019 – Shortlist Announced
Stage II: Design Competition (for invited Shortlist only)
- Late May, 2019 – Design Brief Release
- June 18 -19, 2019 – Site Tour and Informational Meeting
- Mid-July 2019 – Interim Presentations and Review
- Early September 2019 – Concept Design Due
- Late September-early October, 2019 – Public Exhibition
- Mid-October, 2019 – Presentations to the Jury
- Late October 2019 – Winning Team Announced
Scope of Services
onePULSE Foundation is seeking a world-class, architect-led multidisciplinary team (Design Team) to provide Master Plan, Pre-Schematic and Basic Services for the National Pulse Memorial & Museum. It is expected that each Design Team will include leading, innovative urban design, landscape design and exhibition design professionals. Inclusion of an artist is strongly encouraged. Expertise on issues affecting the global LGBTQ+ community will be considered a plus.
onePULSE believes that this project requires a highly-qualified, visionary team with collective, deep experience working in the cultural sector and in urban settings – a fluid team that recognizes and addresses the range of expertise required to handle the complexities of this unique project.
Architects practicing outside of Florida should not include a local architect-of-record or local landscape architect-of-record team member, at this time. This will be a requirement for Shortlist participants during Stage II. The same applies to technical sub-consultants such as civil, structural and MEP engineers, lighting designers, and cost consultants. Please do not include at this time.
Please note that the museum’s overall program is currently under development and will require a robust, integrated program verification and planning phase. During Stage II, and only during Stage II, each Shortlist Team may at their discretion augment their team with a museum planner.
PROGRAM & SITE
Three Elements, One Project, One Pulse
This project is composed of three distinct elements: Museum, Memorial and Survivors Walk, which will be integrated into one recognizable destination. A vital aspect of this project is a thoughtful and elegant urban design strategy connecting these three elements to each other and the surrounding site context.
While each discrete element will have a distinct dedicated program, the project is conceived as one comprehensive campus, with easily navigable pedestrian circulation. Furthermore, Orlando’s warm, temperate climate, offers opportunities to blend indoor/outdoor activities and create connections in the public realm between the museum, memorial and walkway. The project offers an incredible opportunity to have a positive influence on the growing neighborhood of South Downtown Orlando (SoDo).
Major Project Goals:
- A recognized presence and global destination
- An iconic and safe place for staff, visitors and historical artifacts
- A valuable site for educational programs
onePULSE envisions the museum and memorial becoming integral to Orlando’s flourishing tourist industry and anticipates the future facilities will receive up to 600,000 visitors in the initial year of operation with a projected annual growth rate of 2-3%. Current visitation for the Interim Memorial averages 300 visitors per day, 55,000 to date since opening in May 2018.
National Pulse Memorial
The location for the National Pulse Memorial will be the site of the existing Pulse nightclub building at 1912 South Orange Avenue and its nearby property. onePULSE envisions that the 4,800 square-foot nightclub building, or significant portions of it, will remain standing and be integrated into the overall design of the future memorial. The actual building is a powerful, tragic reminder of the horror and terror of that night and simultaneously is now sacred ground – the site where 49 lives were taken.
The focus of the memorial will be the victims, the survivors, and first responders, not the tragic event.
There are a number of important factors for the design of the memorial: the number of victims, 49; the six words that emerged from the Foundation’s Memorial Survey—love, hope, unity, acceptance, courage and strength; the optimization of Orlando’s spectacular sunlight and lovely climate; sheltered outdoor space; quiet space to be alone; space away from the intensity of remembrance; and an aural aspect to the memorial experience since Pulse was a nightclub where people went to hear music, dance, and be joyful.
The memorial must be designed with a multi-perspective view that encapsulates past, present, and future. The design must be iconic, somber, serene, sublime and welcoming. Ultimately, onePULSE wishes the memorial to instill uplifting feelings in visitors.
The square-footage of the memorial is yet to be determined but it is known that the memorial will be free and open to the public year-round, seven-days a week, 24-hours a day.
Please note that the exact site boundaries and site plan for the National Pulse Memorial will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.
Pulse Museum
The museum will be a dignified place for remembrance, education, inspiration, and hope. The museum will be elegant, welcoming, respectful, and reflective.
The architecture of the Pulse Museum will be iconic.
Please note that the exact location and site plan for the Pulse Museum will ONLY be released to the shortlisted Design Teams as part of the Competition Stage II Design Brief.
The museum program is under development and the continuation of this development is considered part of the winning Design Team’s scope of work. The permanent collection of the museum will revolve around 7,000 artifacts from the nightclub and the aftermath of the tragedy currently stored at the Orange County Regional History Center and 225 oral histories that the History Center took from those affected.
The Pulse Museum program will:
- Communicate the events of June 12, 2016
- Address issues of intolerance
- Address the history of LGBTQ+ spaces and their importance
- Address inclusion and diversity
- Explore how such attacks can be prevented systemically
- Examine how to make the world a more empathetic and compassionate place
- Inspire change, start conversations in new places and serve as catalyst for global discussion and discourse
It is anticipated that the Pulse Museum will be 30,000 square feet, plus outdoor, public gathering and performance space.
Survivors Walk
It is anticipated that the Survivors Walk will connect the Pulse nightclub site to the Orlando Health Memorial Paver Garden, adjacent to Lake Beauty. Aspects of the Survivors Walk will extend further north to end at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. This open, public space will continue to tell the Pulse story and have a positive urban impact.
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, located at 445 South Magnolia Avenue and directly north of Pulse nightclub along South Orange Avenue, was the site of the first community vigil for the tragedy and must be understood as a continuation of the Survivors Walk, past the firehouse, Lake Beauty, and Orlando Health. This pathway represents a continuation of the journey from hate to remembrance and hope. The Center is an integral part of Orlando’s story that tragic night, and like the Highway I-4 exit, will be considered as an outer boundary of the project.
In addition, as the primary entry point to Orlando’s SoDo District, the Highway I-4 exit onto West Kaley Street driving towards the Pulse nightclub, is the perfect juncture to create a meaningful, connected Gateway to downtown Orlando while honoring the Pulse victims, survivors, and first responders.
Project Schedule
onePULSE’s goal for project completion is 2022. It is the intention of onePULSE to build all three project elements concurrently.
Estimated Total Project Hard Construction Cost
onePULSE Foundation anticipates the total hard construction costs for the new facilities and surrounding landscape design will be approximately $45 million.
Site Context
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
You may download the Request for Qualifications here. There is no limit on how many times this information is downloaded. It is recommended that you download the RFQ as double-sided.
In Resources, you will find links to a number of articles and documents to further acquaint your team with the tragic event of June 12, 2016 and all that followed.
Resources
- What Happened Inside the Orlando Nightclub, New York Times, Web June 2016
- Orlando Shooting Victims Remembered During Vigils Across Area, Orlando Sentinel, Web June 13, 2016
- Orlando shootings: Vigils held around the world, BBC News, Web June 13, 2016
- President Obama Delivers a Statement in Orlando, Web June 16, 2016
- Pulse survivors talk fear, healing, and resilience in emotional photo series, Mashable Web June 12, 2017
- Lifeline: The Untold Story of Saving the Pulse Survivors, OneBlood, Web June 27, 2017
- Orlando’s ‘SoDo’ area to get a $20 million boost, WFTV9 ABC, Web January 28, 2018
- 72 million tourists visited Orlando in 2017, a record number, Orlando Sentinel, Web May 10, 2018
- Orlando Health Disaster Response Project, Orlando Health, Web March 2019
- Officers Cleared: No victims killed by friendly fire in Pulse nightclub shooting, WTSP-TV, 10 News, February 13, 2019
- About the Orange County Convention Center, Web 2019
- Interim Memorial Video
JURY
In Stage II of the Design Competition, the final selection of a winning team and design will be made by the onePULSE Foundation Jury.
This Jury is comprised of onePULSE stakeholders, civic decision-makers, global thought-leaders, and world-renowned architects.
Mayra Alvear
Victim’s Liaison, Mother of Amanda Alvear, Task Force Advisory Council, onePULSE
Mark Cosgrove
Board of Trustees , onePULSE, Partner, Capital Strategies
Earl Crittenden
Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE, GrayRobinson, P.A.
Mayor Jerry Demings
Orange County, Florida
Mayor Buddy Dyer
Orlando, Florida
Teresa Jacobs
School Board Chair, Orange County Public Schools, former Orange County Mayor
George A. Kalogridis
Vice Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE, President, Segment Development and Enrichment Disney Parks, Experiences and Products
Hilary Lewis
Board of Trustees onePULSE, Chief Curator & Creative Director, The Glass House
Ricardo J. Negron-Almodovar
Survivor, Service Legal Coordinator, Latino Justice Southeast Office
Barbara Poma
Owner, Pulse Nightclub, Founder & CEO, onePULSE
Andrew Snyder
Board of Trustees, onePULSE, S.V.P., Marketing and Strategic Communications, Orlando Health
Laurinda H. Spear
Co-Founder, Arquitectonica, Principal, ArquitectonicaGEO
Sarah Whiting
Dean Harvard University Graduate School of Design, Principal WW Architecture
Susanna Sirefman
Competition Director and Jury Advisor, President, Dovetail Design Strategists
SUBMIT
Submissions are now closed
Q + A Guidelines
All questions and requests for further information pertaining to this RFQ are to be submitted in writing via email to Dovetail Design Strategists at: competitions@dovetailstrategists.com
Dovetail Design Strategists will be your sole point of contact for the duration of the Design Competition and will be managing all project communication on behalf of onePULSE.
As set forth below, no other members of the Jury, the onePULSE Foundation or other stakeholders may be contacted during the Competition. Failure to comply with this condition may result in a competitor and their team being disqualified.
Answers to submitted questions will be posted here within a reasonable timeframe on a regular basis.
Please check that your question has not already been answered here before submitting. The deadline to submit questions is Thursday, April 18, 2019.
SHORTLIST
The six shortlisted teams (in alphabetical order) are:
- Coldefy & Associés with RDAI, Xavier Veilhan, dUCKS scéno, Agence TER, Prof. Laila Farah
- Diller Scofidio + Renfro and Rene Gonzalez Architects with Raymond Jungles, Inc.
- heneghan peng architects, Gustafson Porter + Bowman, Sven Anderson & Pentagram
- MASS Design Group, Ralph Appelbaum Associates, Sasaki, Sanford Biggers, Richard Blanco, Porsha Olayiwola
- MVRDV, Grant Associates, GSM Project and Studio Drift
- Studio Libeskind with Claude Cormier + Associés, Thinc, and Jenny Holzer